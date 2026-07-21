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Chef's Market shows us how to make a peach and avocado salad!

Chef's Market makes a peach and avocado salad
Chef's Market makes a peach and avocado salad
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Chefs Market's Peach & Avocado Salad

Ingredients

· 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

· 3 Tbsp. olive oil

· 2 tsp. pure honey

· 1 shallot, finely chopped

· 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

· 6 ripe but firm peaches, cut into wedges

· 4 avocados, pitted and cut into wedges

· 1/2 c. fresh mint, torn if large, plus more for garnish

· 1/4 c. roasted pistachios, chopped

Directions

· Whisk together lemon juice, oil, honey, shallot and jalapeno in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add peaches and toss to coat. Let sit for at least 15 minutes and up to 1 hour.

· Just before serving, add avocado and mint and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Top with pistachios and garnish with mint.

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