Chef's Market shows us how to make a peach and avocado salad!

Chefs Market's Peach & Avocado Salad
Ingredients
· 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
· 3 Tbsp. olive oil
· 2 tsp. pure honey
· 1 shallot, finely chopped
· 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
· 6 ripe but firm peaches, cut into wedges
· 4 avocados, pitted and cut into wedges
· 1/2 c. fresh mint, torn if large, plus more for garnish
· 1/4 c. roasted pistachios, chopped
Directions
· Whisk together lemon juice, oil, honey, shallot and jalapeno in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add peaches and toss to coat. Let sit for at least 15 minutes and up to 1 hour.
· Just before serving, add avocado and mint and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Top with pistachios and garnish with mint.