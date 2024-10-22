Chef's Market shows us how to make an easy Roasted Pumpkin Risotto

Chef's Market tells us how to make a Roasted Pumpkin Risotto!

Roasted Pumpkin Risotto

Ingredients

2 c. roasted pumpkin cubes (1 - inch cubes; see roasting instructions below)

2 Tbsp. extra - virgin olive oil (plus more for roasting)

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

½ c. finely chopped onion

1 ½ c. Arborio rice

2 sprigs fresh rosemary (for infusing the broth)

Pinch of red pepper flakes (adjust to taste)

Pinch of nutmeg

½ c. dry white wine (optional, can be substituted with extra stock)

4 c. well - flavored chicken stock  Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter  Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Instructions

Roast the Pumpkin: o Preheat the oven to 400°F

Toss 2 cups of peeled and cubed pumpkin in 1 - 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Spread the cubes evenly on a baking sheet and roast for 25 - 30 minutes, or until the pumpkin is golden and tender, turning halfway through for even roasting.

Set aside to cool slightly. You can mash half of the roasted pumpkin cubes into a chunky puree and leave the rest whole for texture.

Prepare the Rosemary - Infused Broth:

In a medium saucepan, add the chicken stock and 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary. o Heat the stock over medium - low heat until it ’ s warm (not boiling), allowing the rosemary to steep in the broth for about 10 - 15 minutes to infuse its flavor.

After steeping, remove the rosemary sprigs and keep the broth warm over low heat.

Sauté the Aromatics: In a large, heavy - bottomed skillet or saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat.

Add the minced garlic and chopped onion, sautéing until the onion is soft and translucent, about 3 - 4 minutes. Be careful not to brown the garlic.

Toast the Rice:

Stir in the Arborio rice, coating it well with the oil and cooking until the edges of the rice become translucent, about 2 minutes. This step enhances the nutty flavor of the rice.

Add Red Pepper Flakes and Nutmeg:

Add a pinch of red pepper flakes (adjust to your heat preference) and a pinch of nutmeg. Stir to combine and allow t he flavors to blend for about 30 seconds.

Deglaze with Wine: Pour in the white wine (if using) and stir constantly until the wine has almost completely evaporated, leaving the rice infused with its flavor.

Begin Adding the Rosemary - Infused Broth

Ladle in the warm rosemary - infused chicken broth, one cup at a time, stirring frequently. Wait until most of the liquid has been absorbed before adding the next ladle of broth. Continue this process for 18 - 20 minutes, or until the rice is al dente (tender but s till firm to the bite) and has a creamy consistency.

Incorporate the Roasted Pumpkin:

When the rice is nearly done, stir in the mashed roasted pumpkin puree and mix well. Fold in the remaining roasted pumpkin cubes to add texture and color. This will give the risotto a beautiful golden hue and subtle sweetness.

Season and Enrich:

Once the rice is cooked, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. o Remove the pan from heat and stir in the unsalted butter. This will add extra richness and silkiness to the risotto.

Serve with Parmesan:

Serve the risotto immediately in warm bowls. Sprinkle generously with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Optional Garnish: For extra flavor and presentation, garnish with a few rosemary sprigs, a drizzle of o live oil, or additional grated Parmesan. You can also sprinkle some toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds) on top for added crunch.

Tips:  Infusing the Broth: Infusing the rosemary in the broth will impart a delicate, fragrant herb flavor to the entire risotto without overwhelming the dish.  Adjusting Heat: Add more red pepper flakes if you like a spicier dish or reduce the amount if you prefer just a hint of heat