Chef's Market shows us how to make Domino Cookies!

Jim Hagy is in the kitchen this morning with the sweet recipe for Domino Cookies.

· ½ cup of unsalted butter (ensure it's soft, not melted)

· 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

· ½ cup of granulated sugar

· ½ cup of packed brown sugar

· 1 teaspoon of salt

· ½ cup of premium cocoa powder

· ⅓ cup of warm water

· 1 teaspoon of baking soda

· 1 ¼ cups of all-purpose flour

· ¾ cup of white chocolate chips

Preparation Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C) and lightly grease two baking sheets.

2. Using a large bowl, blend the butter, both sugars, vanilla extract, and salt until you achieve a smooth and well-integrated mixture. Remember, the butter should be soft but not liquid.

3. In a separate, small container, dissolve the baking soda in the warm water, then incorporate it into the butter and sugar blend.

4. Gradually mix in the flour and cocoa powder, employing a hand mixer for about two minutes, until the dough is uniform and has a thick, frosting-like consistency.

5. With a large spoon, gently fold in the white chocolate chips, ensuring they're evenly dispersed within the dough.

6. Form the cookies by scooping dough portions (roughly two tablespoons in size) onto the prepped baking sheets, spacing them adequately. This will give you around 24 cookies. We use a 3oz scoop at Chef’s Market. If you do that size you will get 8 large cookies

7. Bake in the preheated oven for 14 to 16 minutes. The cookies might look a bit soft initially, but they will firm up as they cool, staying deliciously moist.

8. Let the cookies cool down a bit on the baking sheets, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool off completely.

