Chef's Market shows us how to make Fried Green Tomato BLt bites!

Lelan loves fried green tomatoes! Today Chef's Market shows him how to make the tasty snack into BLT bites!
Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Mini Fried Green “Tomatoes” Tomatillos with Herb Panko Crust
Topped with Jalapeño Pimento Cheese and Bacon
Yield 36 bites.
Ingredients
For the Fried Tomatillos:
12 small tomatillos, husked, rinsed, and sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs, beaten
1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs
1 tsp dried parsley
1 tsp kosher salt
½ tsp black pepper
Vegetable oil, for frying
4 slices cooked bacon, crumbled (for garnish)
For the Jalapeño Pimento Cheese:
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
½ cup shredded Swiss cheese
½ cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp sugar
2 tbsp canned jalapeños, finely chopped
2 tbsp canned diced pimentos or chopped roasted red peppers
2 tbsp finely minced onion
A few dashes of red pepper Tabasco
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Prepare the Tomatillos:
Pat sliced tomatillos dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.
2. Set Up the Breading Station:
Bowl 1: Flour
Bowl 2: Beaten eggs
Bowl 3: Panko mixed with dried parsley, salt, and pepper
3. Bread the Tomatillos:
Dredge each tomatillo slice in flour, dip in egg, then coat thoroughly in seasoned
panko.
4. Fry:
Heat 1 inch of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
Fry tomatillos in batches until golden and crisp, about 1–2 minutes per side.
Drain on a wire rack or paper towels and sprinkle lightly with salt while hot.
5. Make the Pimento Cheese:
In a bowl, combine all pimento cheese ingredients. Mix well and season to taste. Chill
until ready to serve.
To Serve:
Top each fried tomatillo with a generous spoonful of jalapeño pimento cheese.
Finish with crumbled bacon. Serve immediately for best texture and flavor.
with Jalapeño Pimento Cheese & Bacon Crumble
Crispy bite-sized tomatillos, herb-panko crusted and golden-fried, topped with a zesty
blend of pepper jack, Swiss, and cheddar cheeses, spiked with jalapeños and red
pepper Tabasco. Finished with a crisp crumble of smoky bacon.