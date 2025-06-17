Chef's Market shows us how to make Grilled Peach & Burrata Crostini with Crisp Pancetta

Chef's market shows us how to make the perfect summer dish, grilled peach and burrata crostini with crips pancetta! It sounds fancy, but it's just 3 simple steps!

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on X and Instagram.

Grilled Peach & Burrata Crostini with Crisp Pancetta

Servings: 18 to 20

Ingredients

· 3 oz pancetta, diced

· ⅓ cup unsalted butter, softened

· 3 Tbsp fresh basil, finely chopped

· 1 garlic clove, minced

· Pinch of salt

· 1 large baguette, sliced into rounds

· 3 ripe peaches, halved and pitted

· 1 ball burrata cheese

· Fresh basil, for garnish

---

Instructions

1. Preheat the Grill: Turn your grill to high heat.

2. Cook the Pancetta: In a skillet over medium-low heat, sauté the diced pancetta until it’s golden and crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel.

3. Make the Basil Butter: In a small bowl, mix the softened butter with chopped basil, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Spread on one or both sides of the baguette slices, depending on how buttery you like them.

4. Prepare the Peaches: Lightly spray or brush the peach halves with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

5. Grill Time:

o Peaches: Place them cut-side down on the grill. Grill for 4–5 minutes until caramelized, then flip and grill the other side for 1–2 minutes if desired.

o Bread: Grill the buttered baguette slices for about 1–2 minutes per side until lightly charred and crisp. Watch closely to avoid burning.

6. Assemble the Crostini: Once peaches are cool enough to handle, slice them. Tear the burrata into pieces and layer onto the grilled toast. Top with peach slices, sprinkle over the crispy pancetta, and finish with fresh basil.

7. Serve Immediately: These are best enjoyed warm and fresh off the grill.

Tango Mint Tea Granita

Servings: 8–10

---

Ingredients

Mint Tea Base:

· 2 quarts water

· 0.5 oz fresh mint (tied in cheesecloth or a spice bag)

· 2⁄3 quart (approx. 2 ⅔ cups) granulated sugar

· 2 decaffeinated black tea bags (1 oz each)

Fruit Blend:

· 1 cup orange juice

· 1 cup pineapple juice

· 2 cups cold water

· 2 cups ice

---

Instructions

1. Make the Mint Tea Syrup:

· In a large pot, bring 2 quarts of water to a boil.

· Once boiling, remove from heat.

· Add the cheesecloth-wrapped mint to the hot water and stir in the sugar until completely dissolved.

· Add the tea bags and cover the pot.

· Let steep for 1 hour at room temperature.

2. Combine and Chill:

· Remove the tea bags and mint.

· In a large mixing bowl or container, combine the cooled tea with:

o 1 cup orange juice

o 1 cup pineapple juice

o 2 cups cold water

o 2 cups ice (crushed or cubed)

3. Freeze into Granita:

· Pour the mixture into a large shallow baking dish.

· Place in the freezer. Every 30–45 minutes, scrape the surface with a fork to form icy flakes.

· Repeat until the entire mixture is light, fluffy, and granular—about 3 to 4 hours total.

Or another method is to freezer the tea into ice cube tray and use a blender.

---

To Serve:

Scoop the granita into chilled glasses or small bowls. Garnish with a sprig of mint or a twist of orange peel for an extra flourish.