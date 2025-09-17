Chef's Market shows us how to make Oatmeal Chocolate-Raisin Pecan Whoopie Pies

Chef's Market knows how to make a sweet treat! The show us how you can make these delicious Oatmeal Chocolate-Raisin Pecan Whoopie Pies!
Chef’s Market Oatmeal Chocolate-Raisin Pecan Whoopie Pies
Yield: ~12 whoopie pies (24 cookies)
Cookie/Cake Ingredients
· 8 Tbsp (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
· ½ cup light brown sugar, packed
· ¼ cup granulated sugar
· 1 large egg
· ½ tsp vanilla extract
· 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
· ½ tsp baking soda
· ¼ tsp baking powder
· ½ tsp cinnamon
· ¼ tsp salt
· 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
· ½ cup chocolate-covered raisins, chopped
· ½ cup pecans, toasted & chopped
Cream Cheese Filling
· 6 oz cream cheese, softened
· 4 Tbsp (½ stick) unsalted butter, softened
· 1 ½–2 cups powdered sugar, sifted
· ½ tsp vanilla extract
· Pinch of salt
Instructions
1. Preheat:
Oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
2. Wet mix:
Cream butter + sugars until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.
3. Dry mix:
In bowl whisk flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt.
4. Combine:
Mix dry into wet. Stir in oats, raisins, pecans.
5. Bake:
Scoop heaping tablespoons (~2 Tbsp) onto baking sheets, 2" apart. Bake 10–12 min until edges are set but centers still soft. Cool completely.
6. Filling:
Beat cream cheese + butter until smooth. Add vanilla + salt. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until fluffy and spreadable.
7. Assemble:
Spread or pipe filling on half the cookies, top with the other half. Chill briefly to set.