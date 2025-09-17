Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chef's Market shows us how to make Oatmeal Chocolate-Raisin Pecan Whoopie Pies

Chef's Market knows how to make a sweet treat! The show us how you can make these delicious Oatmeal Chocolate-Raisin Pecan Whoopie Pies!

Chef’s Market Oatmeal Chocolate-Raisin Pecan Whoopie Pies

Yield: ~12 whoopie pies (24 cookies)

Cookie/Cake Ingredients

· 8 Tbsp (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

· ½ cup light brown sugar, packed

· ¼ cup granulated sugar

· 1 large egg

· ½ tsp vanilla extract

· 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

· ½ tsp baking soda

· ¼ tsp baking powder

· ½ tsp cinnamon

· ¼ tsp salt

· 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

· ½ cup chocolate-covered raisins, chopped

· ½ cup pecans, toasted & chopped

Cream Cheese Filling

· 6 oz cream cheese, softened

· 4 Tbsp (½ stick) unsalted butter, softened

· 1 ½–2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

· ½ tsp vanilla extract

· Pinch of salt

Instructions

1. Preheat:

Oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.

2. Wet mix:

Cream butter + sugars until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.

3. Dry mix:

In bowl whisk flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt.

4. Combine:

Mix dry into wet. Stir in oats, raisins, pecans.

5. Bake:

Scoop heaping tablespoons (~2 Tbsp) onto baking sheets, 2" apart. Bake 10–12 min until edges are set but centers still soft. Cool completely.

6. Filling:

Beat cream cheese + butter until smooth. Add vanilla + salt. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until fluffy and spreadable.

7. Assemble:

Spread or pipe filling on half the cookies, top with the other half. Chill briefly to set.

