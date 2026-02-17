Chef's Market shows us how to make Praline Brownies!

These Praline Brownies are the perfect dessert with the praline topping as the star of the recipe! Chef's Market shows us how to make them!

INGREDIENTS

Brownies

· ½ cup of unsalted butter, melted

· 1 cup of sugar

· ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

· ¼ tsp salt

· 1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

· 2 large eggs, room temp

· 2/3 cups of plain flour

· ½ cup bittersweet chocolate chips

Praline Topping

· ½ cup plus 1Tbsp unsalted butter, cubed

· 2 ¼ cup light brown sugar

· ½ cup plus 1Tbsp milk

· ½ cup powdered sugar, sifted

· 1½ tsp vanilla extract

· 1½ cup toasted pecans, chopped

· Sea salt for topping

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BROWNIES

1. Preheat oven to 325F and line an 8inch square baking pan with parchment paper

2. Place melted butter, sugar, cocoa powder, and salt in a large bowl and stir the mixture until combined. The texture will look granular at this point. Stir in vanilla, add eggs one at a time, stirring well each one. When the batter is thick and shiny, add the flour and stir until completely incorporated, then beat briskly for one minute. Fold in chocolate chips.

3. Scrape batter into prepared pan and use a piece of wax paper coated with nonstick spray to press the batter evenly into the pan. Gently tap the pan once to remove the air bubbles

4. Bake the brownies for 25 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the center will come out with just few crumbs attached. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR PRALINE TOPPING

1. For the praline frosting, combine butter, brown sugar, milk, and salt in a heavy sauce pan over medium heat. Bring mixture to a boil, stir constantly, allowing the mixture to boil or exactly one minute. Turn off the heat and whisk in vanilla and powdered sugar until smooth. Stir in pecans. Immediately pour the warm praline frosting over the pan of brownies, tilting the pan to cover evenly.

2. Let the topping set, then sprinkle with sea salt and cut into squares with a sharp knife. Store leftovers in the refrigerator but bring to room temperature before serving.

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Instagram.