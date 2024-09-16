Chef's Market shows us how to make Pumpkin Crinkle Cookies!

It’s pumpkin season! Jim Hagy with Chef’s Market stops by to give us the recipe for delicious Pumpkin Crinkle Cookies! These are the perfect treat to get you in the Fall spirit!

Chef’s Market Pumpkin Crinkle Cookies

Ingredients

• 2 ¼ c. all-purpose flour

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• ¼ tsp. baking soda

• ¾ tsp. salt

• 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

• 1 c. firmly packed light brown sugar

• ½ c. granulated sugar

• 3 large eggs room temperature

• ½ c. canned pumpkin puree

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled

• For rolling:

• ⅔ c. granulated sugar

• 1 c. powdered sugar

Instructions (Total time: 30-minutes)

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Melt the butter and set aside for cooling.

3. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside.

4. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, ½ cup granulated sugar, eggs, pumpkin and vanilla until smooth texture. Add the butter and whisk until fully combined. Fold in the flour mixture until no dry ingredients remain. Refrigerate cookie dough for 10 minutes.

5. While the dough is resting, place the ⅔ cup granulated sugar in a shallow bowl. Place the powdered sugar in a separate shallow bowl.

6. Using a small cookie scoop, drop 1 heaping scoop (about 1 tablespoon) of cookie dough directly into the bowl with the granulated sugar. Sprinkle some additional granulated sugar over the dough and gently push it around the bowl until covered. Place the sugared dough ball in the palm of your hand. Form your hand into a cup and gently roll the dough around until it forms a ball. Place the ball of cookie dough in the powdered sugar and roll to coat. Place the dough balls on the parchment lined baking sheets, at least 2-inches apart. Work quickly to roll all the dough balls - there should be about 12 cookies on each pan. Once you have one pan filled, put the pan in the oven for baking and keep rolling and forming the remaining cookies.

7. Bake for 14 minutes or until the cookies are puffy, and cracks have formed. Allow the cookies to cool for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

