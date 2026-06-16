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Chef's Market shows us how to make the perfect catfish!

Chef's Market Catfish recipe
Chef's Market Catfish recipe
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It's almost National Catfish Day, and our friends at Chef's Market are showing us how they make their perfect Tennessee Fried Catfish!

Tennessee Fried Catfish (serves 4)

Ingredients

· 2 quarts peanut oil

· 3 cups fine corn meal

· 1 cup all-purpose flour

· 1/4 cup salt

· 1 tsp white pepper

· 2 quarts ice cold water

· 8 catfish fillets, 7-8 ounces each

Instructions

· Heat the peanut oil in a 5-quart Dutch oven over high heat until it reaches 350 degrees F on a deep-fry thermometer.

· Cut excess fat from the catfish fillet; place in ice cold water.

· Whisk the cornmeal, flour and salt together in a shallow dish. Lift the catfish from the water allow the excess water to drip off. Lightly dredge the catfish in the breading mixture.

· Gently add the fillets, two at a time, to the hot oil and fry until golden brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove the fried fillets to a cooling rack set over a paper towel lined pan.

· Repeat method with remaining fillets. Arrange the catfish on a serving platter and serve immediately.

Tip: Not all catfish are the same. If possible, know the source. Look for catfish that have a very firm flesh and little fat and, of course, no fishy smell. The best catfish come from well-circulated ponds and rivers. If buying farm raised catfish, look for never frozen, U.S. pond (preferably Mississippi) raised only.

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