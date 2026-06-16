Chef's Market shows us how to make the perfect catfish!

It's almost National Catfish Day, and our friends at Chef's Market are showing us how they make their perfect Tennessee Fried Catfish!

Tennessee Fried Catfish (serves 4)

Ingredients

· 2 quarts peanut oil

· 3 cups fine corn meal

· 1 cup all-purpose flour

· 1/4 cup salt

· 1 tsp white pepper

· 2 quarts ice cold water

· 8 catfish fillets, 7-8 ounces each

Instructions

· Heat the peanut oil in a 5-quart Dutch oven over high heat until it reaches 350 degrees F on a deep-fry thermometer.

· Cut excess fat from the catfish fillet; place in ice cold water.

· Whisk the cornmeal, flour and salt together in a shallow dish. Lift the catfish from the water allow the excess water to drip off. Lightly dredge the catfish in the breading mixture.

· Gently add the fillets, two at a time, to the hot oil and fry until golden brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove the fried fillets to a cooling rack set over a paper towel lined pan.

· Repeat method with remaining fillets. Arrange the catfish on a serving platter and serve immediately.

Tip: Not all catfish are the same. If possible, know the source. Look for catfish that have a very firm flesh and little fat and, of course, no fishy smell. The best catfish come from well-circulated ponds and rivers. If buying farm raised catfish, look for never frozen, U.S. pond (preferably Mississippi) raised only.