Chef's Market shows us how to make the perfect Italian Pasta Salad that would be great for your Steeplechase party or outdoor picnic!

Chef’s Market Italian Pasta Salad Yield: 4–6 servings (6–8 side portions)

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Ingredients

Pasta

· 1 lb tricolor rotini

Vegetables and Herbs

· 1/3 red bell pepper, julienne

· 1/3 yellow bell pepper, julienne

· 1/4 large red onion, thin julienne

· 1–2 green onions, bias cut

· 2–3 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

· 1/3 cup fresh basil, chiffonade

Protein

· 2 1/2 ounces Italian salami, julienne

Cheese

· 2/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Italian Vinaigrette

· 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

· 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

· 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar

· 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

· 2 teaspoons honey

· 2 teaspoons fresh garlic, finely minced

· 1 teaspoon dried oregano

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt

· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

· Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

Whisk or blend until fully emulsified.

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Instructions

1. Cook the Pasta Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta slightly past al dente. Drain thoroughly, then spread onto a sheet pan. Lightly drizzle with olive oil and toss. Allow to cool at room temperature. Do not shock in ice water.

2. Prepare the Onion Toss the sliced red onion with a pinch of salt and a small splash of vinegar. Let stand for 10 minutes, then drain.

3. Initial Dressing Transfer the slightly warm pasta to a mixing bowl. Add approximately half of the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Allow the pasta to absorb the dressing.

4. Assemble the Salad Add the bell peppers, red onion, green onions, salami, parsley, Parmesan, and mozzarella. Toss gently to combine.

5. Final Seasoning Add additional vinaigrette as needed. Season to taste with kosher salt and black pepper. Add 1–2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice to brighten the flavor.

6. Finish Fold in the basil just before serving.

7. Hold and Serve Refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours before serving. Toss again prior to service and adjust seasoning if necessary.

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Optional Additions (Select One)

· Roasted cherry tomatoes

· Marinated artichoke hearts

· Kalamata olives

· Thinly shaved fennel