Chef's Market shows us the perfect prepare ahead Holiday breakfast!

Chef's Market Eggnog French Toast
Spend more time with your family on Christmas morning with this easy prepare ahead French toast you can just pop in the oven!

Eggnog French Toast Casserole

1 loaf Tuscan bread, cubed

8 eggs

2 cups eggnog

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoons vanilla extract

Topping:

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 pound cold unsalted butter, grated

Preparation:

· Grease baking pan with butter, then evenly layer the cubed bread in the pan.

· In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, eggnog, heavy cream, sugar and vanilla extract; then pour the mixture over the bread.

· Wrap the baking pan tightly with aluminum foil. Place in the refrigerator overnight.

Topping preparation:

· Stir flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt together. Add grated butter, and mix well until mixture resembles pebbles. Store in a plastic bag in the refrigerator.

To bake:

· Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

· Remove the baking dish from the refrigerator. Uncover baking pan and sprinkle with topping. Bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes.

· Check casserole in the center with a toothpick. Continue baking for 10 minutes or until a toothpick test comes out clean from the center of the casserole.

· Cool slightly, and dust with powdered sugar and fresh blueberries.

