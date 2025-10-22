Chef's Market Silky Pumpkin Soup

Chef’s Market’s Silky Pumpkin Soup

with Fresh or Canned Pumpkin Options

Yield: 6–8 servings Prep Time: 15–30 minutes Cook Time: 30–45 minutes

Ingredients

· 2 to 2½ lb fresh sugar pumpkin— or 2 (15 oz) cans 100% pure pumpkin (not pie filling)

· 2 tbsp unsalted butter

· 1 large onion, chopped

· 3–4 cloves garlic, minced

· 1 tsp fresh ginger, grated

· 1 tsp ground cumin

· ½ tsp ground coriander

· ½ tsp smoked or sweet paprika

· Pinch cayenne pepper or red chili flakes (optional)

· 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth, plus more as needed

· ½ cup heavy cream or coconut milk

· 1–2 tsp maple syrup or honey

· Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

· Garnishes (optional): toasted pepitas, cream swirl, fresh herbs (sage, thyme, or parsley), chili oil, croutons or smoked paprika

Method

1. Prepare the Pumpkin

- Fresh Pumpkin (Roasting – Recommended):

· Preheat oven to 400 °F (200 °C).

· Halve the pumpkin and scoop out seeds and pulp.

· Place cut-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast 35–45 minutes, until tender.

· Scoop out flesh and set aside.

- Canned Pumpkin: no prep needed.

2. Sauté Aromatics In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté 5–7 minutes, until softened and translucent. Stir in garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, paprika and cayenne. Cook 30 seconds, until fragrant.

3. Add Pumpkin and Broth

o Fresh Pumpkin (Roasted): Add roasted flesh and 4 cups broth.

o Fresh Pumpkin (Raw Cubes): Stir cubes into the pot to coat with aromatics. Add broth to cover. Simmer 15–20 minutes, until very tender.

o Canned Pumpkin: Stir the pumpkin into the pot and cook 2–3 minutes to develop flavor. Whisk in broth gradually to avoid lumps. Simmer 10–15 minutes.

4. Blend Until Smooth Use an immersion blender to purée the soup in the pot, or transfer carefully to a blender in batches. Blend until silky smooth. Adjust consistency with additional broth if needed.

5. Finish and Season Stir in the cream or coconut milk and heat gently (do not boil). Season to taste with salt, pepper, and, if desired, maple syrup or honey to balance flavors.

6. Garnish and Serve Ladle soup into bowls. Garnish with toasted pepitas, a cream swirl, fresh herbs or a drizzle of chili oil. Serve warm with crusty bread or cornbread.

Notes:

· Fresh sugar pumpkins, kabocha or Jarrahdale provide the best flavor and texture. Avoid large carving pumpkins.

· For extra depth, roast a few garlic cloves with the pumpkin and blend them in.

· Soup freezes well before adding cream; thaw and add cream just before serving.