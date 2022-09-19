Chef's Market's Brown Butter Apple Pie Cookies

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Brown Butter Apple Pie Cookies. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Brown Butter Apple Pie Cookies
Yield: 12 cookies
Ingredients for Cookie Dough
2 sticks butter (1 cup)
2 cups sugar
4 cups all-purpose flour
2 eggs
Ingredients for Brown Butter Apples
3 Granny Smith Apples, sliced
4 Tbs Butter
1 tsp of cinnamon
1 tsp of ground ginger
1/4 tsp of nutmeg
3 Tbs (packed) of light brown sugar
zest of 1 lemon
2 slashes of bitters
1 Tbs of cornstarch
2 tbs of water
Directions
Make cookie dough
- In a standing mixer cream butter and sugar, add eggs one at a time until combined, add flour in 3 steps and blend until combined. Set dough aside.
Make brown butter apples
- Peel and slice apples 1/4 inch thick.
- Heat a thick bottom skillet to medium heat add the butter. Stir the butter milk solids so that they brown evenly and do not burn.
- After butter is golden brown add sliced apples and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Avoid breaking the apples.
- Add cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, and stir.
- Add the brown sugar, zest of lemon and bitters. Sauté for a minute, then cover and cook for 3 to 5 minutes.
- Finish with 1 tbs of cornstarch dissolved in 2 tbs of water and cooked until thickened.
Make cookies
- Roll cookie dough to 1/8 inch and cut 3” cookies.
- Lay 3-4 apple slices on each cookie.
- Cut thin strips of cookie dough to make lattice pattern.
- Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.