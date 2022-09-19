Chef's Market's Brown Butter Apple Pie Cookies

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Brown Butter Apple Pie Cookies. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Brown Butter Apple Pie Cookies

Yield: 12 cookies

Ingredients for Cookie Dough

2 sticks butter (1 cup)

2 cups sugar

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 eggs

Ingredients for Brown Butter Apples

3 Granny Smith Apples, sliced

4 Tbs Butter

1 tsp of cinnamon

1 tsp of ground ginger

1/4 tsp of nutmeg

3 Tbs (packed) of light brown sugar

zest of 1 lemon

2 slashes of bitters

1 Tbs of cornstarch

2 tbs of water

Directions

Make cookie dough

In a standing mixer cream butter and sugar, add eggs one at a time until combined, add flour in 3 steps and blend until combined. Set dough aside.



Make brown butter apples

Peel and slice apples 1/4 inch thick.



Heat a thick bottom skillet to medium heat add the butter. Stir the butter milk solids so that they brown evenly and do not burn.



After butter is golden brown add sliced apples and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Avoid breaking the apples.



Add cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, and stir.



Add the brown sugar, zest of lemon and bitters. Sauté for a minute, then cover and cook for 3 to 5 minutes.



Finish with 1 tbs of cornstarch dissolved in 2 tbs of water and cooked until thickened.



Make cookies