Chef's Market's Cilantro Encrusted Flank Steak

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Cilantro Encrusted Flank Steak with an Ancho Chili Barbeque Sauce. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Cilantro Crusted Flank Steak with Ancho Chili Pepper Barbecue Sauce
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1/2 c. sherry (or red wine) vinegar
1 tsp kosher salt
3 cloves garlic
1 shallot, finely chopped
1 Fresno (or jalapeno pepper finely chopped)
2 c. fresh cilantro
1 c. fresh flat leaf parsley
1/3 c. chopped fresh oregano
3/4 c. extra virgin olive oil
3-4 lb flank steak
Instructions:
· Combine vinegar, salt, garlic, shallot and Fresno in a medium bowl and let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in cilantro, parsley and oregano. Using a fork, whisk in oil.
· Place 3 to 4 pounds of trimmed flank steak into a large glass or stainless bowl, pour in the marinade and toss together. Marinate at least 4 hours.
· Cut flank steak into 6 pieces. Cook on a grill over open flame or in a skillet on the stove.
· Spoon a generous spoon of the Ancho Chili Barbecue Sauce (recipe below) over the flank steak and serve immediately.
Ancho Chili Pepper Barbecue Sauce
Makes about 2 cups
Ingredients
6 ancho chili peppers
1 Tbsp vegetable oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 tsp fresh minced garlic
6 oz tomato paste
1/2 c. vinegar
1/2 c. light brown sugar
6 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp cayenne powder
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp ancho chili powder
½ tsp cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
Soaking water or stock for thinning
Instructions
· Dry roast the ancho peppers on a hot pan about 1-2 minutes per side. The peppers will puff slightly, and the skins will begin to turn red.
· Set them into a large pot of boiling water and remove from heat. Let them soak covered in water for 30 minutes.
· Remove the stems and coarsely chop the anchos. Reserve the soaking liquid.
· Set the chopped anchos into a food processor.
· Heat the oil in a pan to medium heat and add the onion. Cook about 5 minutes to soften.
· Add the garlic and cook for one minute. Add to food processor.
· Add the remaining ingredients along with about 1/2 c. of the soaking liquid. Process until it smooths out. The sauce will be thick at this point. You can add more soaking liquid to achieve your desired consistency.
· Adjust with salt and pepper, then press the sauce through a coarse strainer into a bowl. I use a wooden spoon to push it through.
· Store in the refrigerator.