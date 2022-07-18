Chef's Market's Cilantro Encrusted Flank Steak

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Cilantro Encrusted Flank Steak with an Ancho Chili Barbeque Sauce. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Cilantro Crusted Flank Steak with Ancho Chili Pepper Barbecue Sauce

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1/2 c. sherry (or red wine) vinegar

1 tsp kosher salt

3 cloves garlic

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 Fresno (or jalapeno pepper finely chopped)

2 c. fresh cilantro

1 c. fresh flat leaf parsley

1/3 c. chopped fresh oregano

3/4 c. extra virgin olive oil

3-4 lb flank steak

Instructions:

· Combine vinegar, salt, garlic, shallot and Fresno in a medium bowl and let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in cilantro, parsley and oregano. Using a fork, whisk in oil.

· Place 3 to 4 pounds of trimmed flank steak into a large glass or stainless bowl, pour in the marinade and toss together. Marinate at least 4 hours.

· Cut flank steak into 6 pieces. Cook on a grill over open flame or in a skillet on the stove.

· Spoon a generous spoon of the Ancho Chili Barbecue Sauce (recipe below) over the flank steak and serve immediately.

Ancho Chili Pepper Barbecue Sauce

Makes about 2 cups

Ingredients

6 ancho chili peppers

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 tsp fresh minced garlic

6 oz tomato paste

1/2 c. vinegar

1/2 c. light brown sugar

6 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp cayenne powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ancho chili powder

½ tsp cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Soaking water or stock for thinning

Instructions

· Dry roast the ancho peppers on a hot pan about 1-2 minutes per side. The peppers will puff slightly, and the skins will begin to turn red.

· Set them into a large pot of boiling water and remove from heat. Let them soak covered in water for 30 minutes.

· Remove the stems and coarsely chop the anchos. Reserve the soaking liquid.

· Set the chopped anchos into a food processor.

· Heat the oil in a pan to medium heat and add the onion. Cook about 5 minutes to soften.

· Add the garlic and cook for one minute. Add to food processor.

· Add the remaining ingredients along with about 1/2 c. of the soaking liquid. Process until it smooths out. The sauce will be thick at this point. You can add more soaking liquid to achieve your desired consistency.

· Adjust with salt and pepper, then press the sauce through a coarse strainer into a bowl. I use a wooden spoon to push it through.

· Store in the refrigerator.