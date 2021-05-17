Chef's Market's Cold Fried Chicken

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Cold Fried Chicken - perfect for a picnic! (See recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Chef’s Market’s Picnic Chicken (Cold Fried Chicken)
Marinade Ingredients:
2 Whole 3 lb. fryer chickens, 8 cut
1 quart buttermilk
2 eggs
1 1/2 Tbsp Kosher salt
2 tsp of pepper
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp garlic powder
Dredging ingredients:
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp Paprika
1 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 1/2 tsp. onion powder
1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp Kosher salt
2 tsp Pepper
Frying ingredient:
6 cups all vegetable shortening
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix buttermilk, eggs, Kosher salt and pepper. Whisk in onion powder and garlic powder. Divide chicken and pour marinade evenly among large resealable bags submerging pieces. Rest the bags on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any leaks. Refrigerate four hours or overnight.
- Remove the chicken and place on a wire rack set over a sheet pan to allow marinade to drip off one hour before frying. In a shallow bowl, whisk together the flour and seasonings.
- In a large skillet, bring the shortening to 325 degrees over medium heat. While the oil is heating, using tongs, dredge your chicken and set on a baking sheet fitted with a wire rack. Set another wire rack in a baking sheet with paper towel layering the rack for draining the oil. Beginning with your dark meat, arrange the chicken skin side down, not touching, and fill your skillet. Adjust your temperature to keep it at around 325 degrees during the cooking process. After four to five minutes, carefully turn the pieces if they release easily from the pan. Check the temperature of the chicken after four or five minutes and golden brown,165 degrees for thighs and 160 degrees for breast; wings and drumsticks will be done first. Transfer to a prepared dish and let cool. Wrap and refrigerate for up to two days.