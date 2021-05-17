Chef's Market's Cold Fried Chicken

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Cold Fried Chicken - perfect for a picnic! (See recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market’s Picnic Chicken (Cold Fried Chicken)

Marinade Ingredients:

2 Whole 3 lb. fryer chickens, 8 cut

1 quart buttermilk

2 eggs

1 1/2 Tbsp Kosher salt

2 tsp of pepper

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

Dredging ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp Paprika

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 1/2 tsp. onion powder

1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp Kosher salt

2 tsp Pepper

Frying ingredient:

6 cups all vegetable shortening

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix buttermilk, eggs, Kosher salt and pepper. Whisk in onion powder and garlic powder. Divide chicken and pour marinade evenly among large resealable bags submerging pieces. Rest the bags on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any leaks. Refrigerate four hours or overnight.

Remove the chicken and place on a wire rack set over a sheet pan to allow marinade to drip off one hour before frying. In a shallow bowl, whisk together the flour and seasonings.