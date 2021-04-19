Chef's Market's Famous Carrot Cake Recipe

Jim Hagy From Chef's Market made their famous Carrot Cake recipe. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef's Market's Carrot Cake

Yield: 3 layers

CAKE INGREDIENTS:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp cinnamon

3/4 tsp Kosher salt

3 eggs

3/4 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup buttermilk

2 cups sugar

2 tsp vanilla

1 1/4 cup crushed pineapple, drained

2 cups grated carrots

3/4 cup shredded coconut

2 cups pecan pieces, toasted

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven 350 degrees.

2. Generously grease three 8-inch cake pans.

3. In mixing bowl, sift flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together; set aside.

4. In separate bowl, beat eggs, add oil, buttermilk, sugar and vanilla. Mix well.

5. Add flour mixture, pineapple, carrots, coconut and pecans to egg mixture; mix well.

6. Pour batter into cake pans. Bake 45 minutes or until pick comes out clean.

7. Prepare Buttermilk glaze while cake is baking. Time the glaze to be ready near the end of the bake time.

8. Pierce cake with a fork spaced evenly 10 times to allow glaze to seep into the cake. Spoon glaze over layers and allow to cool.

BUTTERMILK GLAZE INGREDIENTS:

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 Tbsp light corn syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

1. Combine sugar, baking soda, buttermilk, butter and corn syrup in a saucepan.

2. Bring to a boil, and cook five minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

3. Spoon on warm cake layers immediately.

CREAM CHEESE ICING INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup butter, softened to room temperature

8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place the butter and cream cheese together in a medium mixing bowl and cream together until light and fluffy.

2. Scrape sides of mixing bowl.

3. Add vanilla and powdered sugar. Mix in a small amount of cream to attain the desired consistency.

Glaze and cake must be cool before icing.

