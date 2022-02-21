Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies. (see recipe below)Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details, visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Chef's Market's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yield 8-9 cookies
Ingredients:
1/2 c. softened butter
3/4 c. brown sugar
3/4 c. white sugar
1 large egg
2 1/4 c. gluten-free flour (use Cup4Cup brand or King Arthur Measure for Measure gluten-free flour *Note: Make sure flour has xanthan gum in the ingredients list)
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 c. gluten free candy or chocolate chips, or combination of both
Directions:
· Sift flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
· Whip butter until fluffy. Add both sugars and cream together on medium speed until pale, about 3 - 5 minutes.
· Add egg and mix until fully incorporated. Add the vanilla.
· Add the flour mixture and mix until just combined. Don't overbeat.
· Fold chocolate chips/candy and mix until evenly distributed.
· Use an ice cream scoop and leave rounded scoops. This makes 8 or 9 cookies.
· Place on parchment and refrigerate for 30 minutes up to overnight. You may also freeze.
· Bake cookies at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.