Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies. (see recipe below)Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details, visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef's Market's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yield 8-9 cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 c. softened butter

3/4 c. brown sugar

3/4 c. white sugar

1 large egg

2 1/4 c. gluten-free flour (use Cup4Cup brand or King Arthur Measure for Measure gluten-free flour *Note: Make sure flour has xanthan gum in the ingredients list)

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 c. gluten free candy or chocolate chips, or combination of both

Directions:

· Sift flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

· Whip butter until fluffy. Add both sugars and cream together on medium speed until pale, about 3 - 5 minutes.

· Add egg and mix until fully incorporated. Add the vanilla.

· Add the flour mixture and mix until just combined. Don't overbeat.

· Fold chocolate chips/candy and mix until evenly distributed.

· Use an ice cream scoop and leave rounded scoops. This makes 8 or 9 cookies.

· Place on parchment and refrigerate for 30 minutes up to overnight. You may also freeze.

· Bake cookies at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.