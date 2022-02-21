Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Chef's Market's Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

items.[0].videoTitle
Jim Hagy from Chef's Market gives us the recipe
Posted at 12:28 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 13:28:58-05

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies. (see recipe below)Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details, visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef's Market's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yield 8-9 cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 c. softened butter

3/4 c. brown sugar

3/4 c. white sugar

1 large egg

2 1/4 c. gluten-free flour (use Cup4Cup brand or King Arthur Measure for Measure gluten-free flour *Note: Make sure flour has xanthan gum in the ingredients list)

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 c. gluten free candy or chocolate chips, or combination of both

Directions:

· Sift flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

· Whip butter until fluffy. Add both sugars and cream together on medium speed until pale, about 3 - 5 minutes.

· Add egg and mix until fully incorporated. Add the vanilla.

· Add the flour mixture and mix until just combined. Don't overbeat.

· Fold chocolate chips/candy and mix until evenly distributed.

· Use an ice cream scoop and leave rounded scoops. This makes 8 or 9 cookies.

· Place on parchment and refrigerate for 30 minutes up to overnight. You may also freeze.

· Bake cookies at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018