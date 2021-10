Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Pineapple Upside Down Cake. (see recipe below)

Chef's Market's Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

Topping:

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

9 pineapple slices

9 Maraschino cherries

Cake:

1/2 cup cake flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

8 Tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

2 large egg whites, room temperature

1/3 cup sour cream, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla

1/3 cup milk, room temperature

Directions:

· Preheat oven 350 degrees.

· In 9-inch cake pan, pour melted butter. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over butter.

· Blot pineapple slices and Maraschino cherries well, then arrange pineapple slices over the bottom of the pan. Place a cherry in the middle of each slice.

· Refrigerate pan while mixing cake batter.

· Prepare cake batter by combining cake flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Whisk together.

· In a mixing bowl beat butter on high one minute. As needed, scrape the side and bottom of bowl.

· Add sugar to butter and beat on high one minute.

· Add egg whites to sugar and butter mixture and beat for one minute.

· Add sour cream and vanilla and beat until incorporated.

· Add flour mixture, beating on low drizzling milk as you beat. Do not over beat.

· Spoon batter into cake pan on topping evenly.

· Bake approximately 45 minutes in 350-degree oven, then cool on baking rack for 20 minutes.

· Invert cake onto serving dish and serve cake