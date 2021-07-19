Chef's Market's Roasted Corn Dip

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Roasted Corn Dip. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market Roasted Corn Dip

Ingredients:

6 ears of fresh corn cut from the cob.

1/2 of a medium white or yellow onion, chopped

2 tables of butter

1 t of garlic, minced

1 jalapeño, minced

2 t of ancho chili powder

1 t of cumin

1 cup of heavy cream

1 cup of cream cheese

1 cup of shredded Cotija cheese

1 lime

Directions

*Melt butter in a sauté pan.

*Saute corn, onion, jalapeño, and garlic over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes.

* Stir in Cumin and Ancho chili powder

*Add heavy cream and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in Cotija and cream cheese. Melt ingredients together for two minutes. Remove from heat and spritz with fresh lime.

*Move to a medium casserole dish or skillet and then place in 350-degree oven for 8 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with flour or corn tortilla chips.

*Optional Garnish:

Bacon Crumble

Grated Cotija

Cilantro

