Chef's Market's Roasted Corn Dip

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Roasted Corn Dip. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Chef’s Market Roasted Corn Dip
Ingredients:
6 ears of fresh corn cut from the cob.
1/2 of a medium white or yellow onion, chopped
2 tables of butter
1 t of garlic, minced
1 jalapeño, minced
2 t of ancho chili powder
1 t of cumin
1 cup of heavy cream
1 cup of cream cheese
1 cup of shredded Cotija cheese
1 lime
Directions
*Melt butter in a sauté pan.
*Saute corn, onion, jalapeño, and garlic over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes.
* Stir in Cumin and Ancho chili powder
*Add heavy cream and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in Cotija and cream cheese. Melt ingredients together for two minutes. Remove from heat and spritz with fresh lime.
*Move to a medium casserole dish or skillet and then place in 350-degree oven for 8 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with flour or corn tortilla chips.
*Optional Garnish:
Bacon Crumble
Grated Cotija
Cilantro