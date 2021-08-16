Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Chef's Market's Tennessee Caviar

items.[0].videoTitle
We learn to make this great dish with Chef's Market
Posted at 12:05 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 13:05:43-04

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Tennessee Caviar. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Tennessee Caviar (aka Black-Eyed Pea Salsa)

Ingredients:

2 15 oz cans of black-eyed peas, drained

1 large tomato, diced

1 small yellow bell pepper, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1 jalapeno, minced

Sea Salt and Pepper to taste

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Juice of 1/2 lime

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients

2. Marinate for up to 8 hours refrigerated

Serve with corn chips or celery sticks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018