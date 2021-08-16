Chef's Market's Tennessee Caviar

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Tennessee Caviar. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Tennessee Caviar (aka Black-Eyed Pea Salsa)

Ingredients:

2 15 oz cans of black-eyed peas, drained

1 large tomato, diced

1 small yellow bell pepper, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1 jalapeno, minced

Sea Salt and Pepper to taste

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Juice of 1/2 lime

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients

2. Marinate for up to 8 hours refrigerated

Serve with corn chips or celery sticks.

