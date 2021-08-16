Chef's Market's Tennessee Caviar

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Tennessee Caviar. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Tennessee Caviar (aka Black-Eyed Pea Salsa)
Ingredients:
2 15 oz cans of black-eyed peas, drained
1 large tomato, diced
1 small yellow bell pepper, diced
1/2 red onion, diced
1 jalapeno, minced
Sea Salt and Pepper to taste
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Juice of 1/2 lime
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients
2. Marinate for up to 8 hours refrigerated
Serve with corn chips or celery sticks.