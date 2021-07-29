Watch
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 13:17:49-04

YouTube host Christine Schaub shared her family recipe for Cherry Juice Pudding Cake. Christine Schaub hosts the weekly YouTube show "Come On Over" offering easy tips and hacks on how to be a better host or hostess, cooking, gardening, plants, home décor and more. Go to www.youtube.com to subscribe to Christine’s channel. For more information, go to https://www.comeonovershow.com/.

From the kitchens of Ilah & Sondra Schaub

For the dough:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

4 tablespoons melted shortening

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

For the topping:

2 cups canned red tart cherries, drained and juice reserved

1 cup reserved cherry juice, heated

1/2 cup white sugar

Utensils:

8x8 baking pan

Greasing spray

Small pan for boiling cherry juice

Bowl, whisk, spatula for mixing dough

Directions:

Bring cherry juice to a boil in a small pan

Mix the dough ingredients together in a medium bowl and spread in the bottom of a greased 8x8 baking pan

Sprinkle cherries on top of dough

Sprinkle 1/2 cup sugar over cherries

Pour boiling cherry juice over all

Bake at 375° for 45-50 minutes

Serve warm with a splash of milk or scoop of vanilla ice cream

Enjoy!

