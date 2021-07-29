YouTube host Christine Schaub shared her family recipe for Cherry Juice Pudding Cake. Christine Schaub hosts the weekly YouTube show "Come On Over" offering easy tips and hacks on how to be a better host or hostess, cooking, gardening, plants, home décor and more. Go to www.youtube.com to subscribe to Christine’s channel. For more information, go to https://www.comeonovershow.com/.
Cherry Juice Pudding Cake
From the kitchens of Ilah & Sondra Schaub
For the dough:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup milk
4 tablespoons melted shortening
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
For the topping:
2 cups canned red tart cherries, drained and juice reserved
1 cup reserved cherry juice, heated
1/2 cup white sugar
Utensils:
8x8 baking pan
Greasing spray
Small pan for boiling cherry juice
Bowl, whisk, spatula for mixing dough
Directions:
Bring cherry juice to a boil in a small pan
Mix the dough ingredients together in a medium bowl and spread in the bottom of a greased 8x8 baking pan
Sprinkle cherries on top of dough
Sprinkle 1/2 cup sugar over cherries
Pour boiling cherry juice over all
Bake at 375° for 45-50 minutes
Serve warm with a splash of milk or scoop of vanilla ice cream
Enjoy!