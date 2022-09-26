Chic Awareness Fall Fashion Show

Marci Houff founder of Chic Awareness showed fall fashions to add to your wardrobe this season and talked about Chic Week. Throughout this week, participating premier local retailers will donate a portion of their sales to Chic Awearness, a nonprofit organization raising funds to advance ovarian cancer research and awareness at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Visit any of the following stores for a unique opportunity to shop, while collectively making a huge impact toward ending ovarian cancer: Emerson/Grace, H. Audrey, Levy’s Clothiers for Men and Women, J. Michael’s Clothiers, Peter Millar, Stitch it + Co., Abednego, Alice, 20Twelve, Sercy + Co and Vinnie Louise. You may also donate to the cause at https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/campaign/chic-awearness-2022/c409370. Follow @chicawearness on Instagram and Facebook.