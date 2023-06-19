Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Chicken Caesar Wrap. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market’s Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Yield: 4 wrap sandwiches

Ingredients

• 4 chicken breasts, grilled and sliced in Julienne strips

• 3 c. Romaine lettuce, chopped

• 1/2 c. freshly shredded parmesan cheese

• 1/2 c. Caesar salad dressing, recipe below*

• freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 4 large spinach flour tortillas (or whole wheat tortillas)

• 4 Tbsp. whipped cream cheese

Instructions

1. Lay out the tortilla on a smooth surface. Spread whipped cream cheese on the top 1/3 of the wrap,

2. Toss the romaine in with dressing; place in the middle of the wrap.

4. Lay the chicken breast on top of the romaine mix.

5. Fold in both sides, positioning the mixture in the middle. Using your ring fingers tuck in the sides. Fold the bottom over the mixture and tuck into the mixture. Begin rolling from bottom to the top. The cream cheese mixture will seal the wrap. If needed, use a wooden pick to hold them together.

These hold up to 4 hours wrapped. You can wrap the in wax paper and cut before serving.

*Caesar Salad Dressing

Ingredients

· 2 small garlic cloves, minced

· 1 tsp. anchovy paste (can be found near the canned tuna in the grocery store)

· 2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice, from one lemon

· 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

· 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

· 1 c. quality mayonnaise, such as Hellmann's Real or Dukes

· ½ c. freshly grated Parmesan

· ¼ tsp. salt

· ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

· In a medium bowl, whisk together the garlic, anchovy paste, lemon juice, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce.

· Add the mayonnaise, Parmesan, salt and pepper and whisk until well combined.

· Taste and adjust to your liking.

· The dressing will keep well in the fridge for about a week.

