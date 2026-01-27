Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe

Chef's Market shows us how to make a Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a perfect meal for the family during the winter months!

Chef’s Market Chicken or Turkey Pot Pie Soup

Ingredients:

· 2 lbs. diced turkey or chicken

· 1 c. corn kernels

· 2 c. diced Yukon Gold potatoes

· 1 c. diced carrots

· 1 c. frozen green peas

· 1/2 c. diced celery

· 1/2 c. diced onion

· 1/2 c. butter

· 3 bay leaves

· 2 tsp. dried basil

· 8 c. bone broth (chicken or turkey)

· 1 qt. heavy cream

· 2 c. water

· 4 Tbsp. cornstarch

Directions:

1. Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the celery, onion, basil, and carrots. Sauté until soft, about 5 minutes.

2. Add the broth, potatoes, and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are soft.

3. Add the corn, peas, and diced turkey or chicken. Cook for another 15 to 20 minutes.

4. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with the water to create a slurry. Bring the soup back to a boil and slowly add the cornstarch slurry while stirring to thicken the soup.

5. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Serve the soup in bowls with biscuits on top.

This recipe makes 4 quarts of soup. It can also be frozen and reheated later.