Jamie Protich from The Front Porch made a Chicken Shawarma Bowl. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch only Monday-Friday 11am-2pm and Sundays 10:45am-2pm. Go to https://www.thefrontporchindickson.com/ for more information and follow The Front Porch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/front.porch.986/.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Boneless, skinless chicken

1 tbsp Olive oil

1 clove garlic minced

1 tbsp coriander

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp cardamom

1 tsp cayenne-to taste

1.5 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp lemon juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Sear chicken in an iron skillet on medium heat for 5 minutes per side. Place in a preheated oven until an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Approximately 15-25 minutes. While the chicken is cooking, prepare tzatziki sauce.

Tzatziki Sauce

1 cup Greek yogurt, plain

Peeled chopped cucumber

Garlic powder

Dried dill

Salt and pepper

Small amount fresh mint-chopped

In medium bowl place chopped romaine lettuce Top with garbanzo beans, brown rice, roasted veggies, marinated cucumber and tomato, chicken, and tzatziki sauce. Enjoy hot or cold!!