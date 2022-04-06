Jamie Protich from The Front Porch made a Chicken Shawarma Bowl. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch only Monday-Friday 11am-2pm and Sundays 10:45am-2pm. Go to https://www.thefrontporchindickson.com/ for more information and follow The Front Porch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/front.porch.986/.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Boneless, skinless chicken
1 tbsp Olive oil
1 clove garlic minced
1 tbsp coriander
1 tbsp cumin
1 tbsp cardamom
1 tsp cayenne-to taste
1.5 tsp cinnamon
2 tbsp lemon juice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Sear chicken in an iron skillet on medium heat for 5 minutes per side. Place in a preheated oven until an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Approximately 15-25 minutes. While the chicken is cooking, prepare tzatziki sauce.
Tzatziki Sauce
1 cup Greek yogurt, plain
Peeled chopped cucumber
Garlic powder
Dried dill
Salt and pepper
Small amount fresh mint-chopped
In medium bowl place chopped romaine lettuce Top with garbanzo beans, brown rice, roasted veggies, marinated cucumber and tomato, chicken, and tzatziki sauce. Enjoy hot or cold!!