Chicken & Waffle Day!

In honor of National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day, Jason Jones from Metro Diner shared their award-winning Fried Chicken and Waffles recipe. Order this popular dish at Metro Diner on Tuesday, August 8 and get $5 off. Metro Diner is located at 711 A-I North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, visit https://metrodiner.com/.
Fried Chicken & Waffle Recipe
Half a fried chicken and a Belgian waffle topped with a sweet, strawberry butter and served
with our signature sweet and spicy sauce.
Instructions for Chicken:
• Use fresh, never frozen chicken.
• Soak your chicken in your brine of choice for 24 hours.
• Marinate in your marinade of choice for an additional 24 hours.
• On medium-high heat, fry your chicken for 10-12 minutes.
Instructions for Waffles:
• Set waffle iron to desired heat.
• Using your favorite waffle mix, stir in mixing bowl until it is lump free.
• Spray iron with cooking spray of choice.
• Fill iron with waffle mix and let bake.
Drizzle in syrup and enjoy!