Chicken & Waffle Day!

In honor of National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day, Jason Jones from Metro Diner shared their award-winning Fried Chicken and Waffles recipe.

Fried Chicken & Waffle Recipe

Half a fried chicken and a Belgian waffle topped with a sweet, strawberry butter and served

with our signature sweet and spicy sauce.

Instructions for Chicken:

• Use fresh, never frozen chicken.

• Soak your chicken in your brine of choice for 24 hours.

• Marinate in your marinade of choice for an additional 24 hours.

• On medium-high heat, fry your chicken for 10-12 minutes.

Instructions for Waffles:

• Set waffle iron to desired heat.

• Using your favorite waffle mix, stir in mixing bowl until it is lump free.

• Spray iron with cooking spray of choice.

• Fill iron with waffle mix and let bake.

Drizzle in syrup and enjoy!

