Chicken & Waffle Day!

We get the recipe from Metro Diner
Posted at 11:50 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 12:50:37-04

In honor of National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day, Jason Jones from Metro Diner shared their award-winning Fried Chicken and Waffles recipe. Order this popular dish at Metro Diner on Tuesday, August 8 and get $5 off. Metro Diner is located at 711 A-I North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. For more information, visit https://metrodiner.com/.

Fried Chicken & Waffle Recipe

Half a fried chicken and a Belgian waffle topped with a sweet, strawberry butter and served

with our signature sweet and spicy sauce.

Instructions for Chicken:

• Use fresh, never frozen chicken.

• Soak your chicken in your brine of choice for 24 hours.

• Marinate in your marinade of choice for an additional 24 hours.

• On medium-high heat, fry your chicken for 10-12 minutes.

Instructions for Waffles:

• Set waffle iron to desired heat.

• Using your favorite waffle mix, stir in mixing bowl until it is lump free.

• Spray iron with cooking spray of choice.

• Fill iron with waffle mix and let bake.

Drizzle in syrup and enjoy!

