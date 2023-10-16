Child Wellbeing Check-ups

Check-ups are more crucial than you might realize when it comes to the overall health and wellbeing of your child. We stopped by Compass Pediatrics for some helpful tips and information on why the "well-child check-up" is one appointment you'll want to keep. For more resources visit, www.compasspeds.com.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 10:20:06-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.