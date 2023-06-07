Amanda Mollenhour manager of the Children’s Entrepreneur Market and child entrepreneurs Nellie Wade and Ella Perkins showed some of the items they sell at the marketplace. First started by an ambitious nine-year-old, our Children’s Entrepreneur Market encourages children to flex their entrepreneurial muscles by providing a supportive environment for them to learn. Venues are carefully selected where budding business owners can practice selling within a marketplace run entirely by kids. To learn more about where the Markets will be throughout the summer and how to sign your child up visit, https://childrensentrepreneurmarket.com/.