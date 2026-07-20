Children's Lighthouse teaches us brain games to keep he kids learning ahead of back-to-school

Children's Lighthouse just opened a new school in Mt. Juliet! They are teaching Heather interactive brain games you can play with the kids at home!
- Ambidextrous Drawing Challenge: Children use different colored markers in each hand to draw a mirrored image simultaneously, which strengthens hand-eye coordination and encourages patience
- Launch-a-Thon: Using simple household materials, children create a pom-pom launcher and experiment with launching different small objects, which introduces basic STEM concepts while encouraging observation and problem solving
Children's Lighthouse leads the way in values-based early childhood education - providing care for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children.
School Amenities
Open 6:30AM to 6:00PM
Ages 6 Weeks to 12 Years
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool curriculums based on Character Values
STREAM focused curriculum for school-agers
Family-Owned and Operated
Real-Time Video Monitoring
Secure Keypad Entry
Age-Appropriate Playgrounds
Before and After School Program
615-558-8656
MountJuliet@ChildrensLighthouse.com
9468 Lebanon Rd Mt. Juliet, TN 37122