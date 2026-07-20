Children's Lighthouse teaches us brain games to keep he kids learning ahead of back-to-school

Children's Lighthouse just opened a new school in Mt. Juliet! They are teaching Heather interactive brain games you can play with the kids at home!

Ambidextrous Drawing Challenge: Children use different colored markers in each hand to draw a mirrored image simultaneously, which strengthens hand-eye coordination and encourages patience

Children use different colored markers in each hand to draw a mirrored image simultaneously, which strengthens hand-eye coordination and encourages patience Launch-a-Thon: Using simple household materials, children create a pom-pom launcher and experiment with launching different small objects, which introduces basic STEM concepts while encouraging observation and problem solving

Children's Lighthouse leads the way in values-based early childhood education - providing care for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children.

School Amenities

Open 6:30AM to 6:00PM

Ages 6 Weeks to 12 Years

Infant, Toddler, and Preschool curriculums based on Character Values

STREAM focused curriculum for school-agers

Family-Owned and Operated

Real-Time Video Monitoring

Secure Keypad Entry

Age-Appropriate Playgrounds

Before and After School Program

615-558-8656

MountJuliet@ChildrensLighthouse.com

9468 Lebanon Rd Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

https://childrenslighthouse.com/mtjuliet