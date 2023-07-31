Wesley Langlois owner of Chill-N Nitrogen showed the technique they use to make creamy, made-to-order ice cream using liquid nitrogen. Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is located at 5002 Thoroughbred Lane, Brentwood, Tn 37027. For hours or more information, go to https://www.chillnicecream.com/ or call (615) 982-6902.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 13:00:31-04
Wesley Langlois owner of Chill-N Nitrogen showed the technique they use to make creamy, made-to-order ice cream using liquid nitrogen. Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is located at 5002 Thoroughbred Lane, Brentwood, Tn 37027. For hours or more information, go to https://www.chillnicecream.com/ or call (615) 982-6902.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.