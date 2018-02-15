Chinese Prosperity Salad from Tánsuŏ

Tom Eckert made Chinese Prosperity Salad as a preview of Friday's Chinese New Year celebration at Tánsuŏ. (see recipe below) Tánsuŏ has a special menu on Friday, and a Chinese New Year's Celebration with free food and drinks starting at 10pm. Tánsuŏ is located at 121B 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203. Make reservations online at www.opentable.com. For more information, visit www.tansuonashville.com.
Chinese Prosperity Salad
For the ginger soy dressing –
1 c soy sauce
1 T ginger (grated)
½ c vegetable broth
1 t salt
5 t sugar
1 carrot (grated)
1 c olive oil
½ t honey
In a stock pot, add soy, ginger, vegetable broth, salt and sugar. Simmer for 30 minutes. Place ingredients in a blender and slowly add olive oil and honey. Cool and reserve.
For the salad –
2 oz Abalone (julienne)
1 c Taro (grated)
½ c Carrots (julienne)
½ c Daikon Radish (julienne)
½ Wontons (sliced ½ inch wide)
¼ c Green onions (julienne)
½ c Cellophane noodle (cooked)
¼ c Pumelo (supreme)
1 t White sesame seeds (toasted)
1 t Black sesame seeds (toasted)
½ c Mixed Greens
1 T Peanuts (toasted)
Assembly:
Place all ingredients separately in a bowl. Pour dressing over the salad and toss the ingredients together in a group.