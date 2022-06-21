Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Brookies. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market Brookie - a cookie and brownie mash-up

Chef’s Market Brownie

Make a day ahead for ease of cutting

8 ounces unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 cup unsalted butter

5 large eggs

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

1 Tbsp almond extract

1/4 tsp salt

1 Tbsp King Arthur Espresso Powder

3 3/4 cups sugar

1 2/3 cup sifted all-purpose flour

· Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line 9x13 inch baking pan with aluminum foil and grease the bottom and sides with butter.

· Using a double boiler, melt the chocolate and butter, stirring occasionally until combined. Remove from heat, and cool to room temperature.

· Beat eggs, vanilla extract, almond extract, salt, espresso powder and sugar on low with an electric mixer for one minute. Scrape sides and continue beating for 9 minutes on medium high. Scrape the bowl and add room temperature chocolate mixture. Reduce speed to low, and slowly add flour until incorporated.

· Spread batter evenly into baking pan.

· Bake 16 minutes and rotate pan halfway. Cover pan loosely with foil, then bake for 16 additional minutes. Brownies edges will be pulling away from the pan’s edges and the top should have cracks. Do not over bake.

· Cool brownie to room temperature and remove from pan. Top with chocolate chip cookie dough (recipe below).

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for Brookie

2 cups unsalted butter, softened

3 cups light brown sugar, tightly packed

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

3.5 cups all-purpose flour

6 Tbsp heavy cream

3 cups chocolate chips

· First heat-treat the flour in a 300 oven. Spread flour evenly on a parchment paper. Bake in 5-minute intervals, stirring between intervals until the temperate of the flour reaches 165 degrees. Cool to room temperature.

· Mix butter, brown sugar, vanilla and salt on high for 5 minutes. Add flour slowly on low until just blended.

· Continue mixing and drizzle heavy cream into dough until blended to a spreadable consistency. Add two cups of chocolate chips. Spread cookie dough on top of brownie.

· Optional: Sprinkle one cup of chocolate chips on cookie dough topping then drizzle with chocolate ganache.

