Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House made a Chocolate Eclair Icebox Cake. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931)759-7394.

Éclair Ice Box Cake

1 box of graham crackers

2 boxes (3.4 oz) French vanilla instant pudding mix (remove ½ tsp pudding from one box and discard)

3 cups cold milk

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

Chocolate Topping

½ cup butter

½ cup chocolate chips, semi-sweet

1 cup sugar

¼ cup milk

1 tsp Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

Instructions

1. Using a mixer, mix heavy cream until soft peaks form. Add powdered sugar and whiskey and continue to beat until stiff peaks. Set aside.

2. Spray a 13x9 inch dish with non-stick spray. Line with a layer of graham crackers. Break into squares or smaller to make them fit.

3. In a large bowl mix together 2 boxes of pudding mix with 3 cups of cold milk. Whisk until well combined and thickened. Fold in whipped cream.

4. Pour ½ of pudding mixture over first layer of graham crackers. Repeat with another layer of crackers and the remaining pudding. Top with a 3rd layer of crackers.

5. In a medium saucepan mix together all the ingredients for the chocolate topping. Whisk and cook until the sugar is dissolved, but do not boil. Cook

for about 5 minutes over a very low simmer. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature by whisking.

6. Pour chocolate mixture over graham crackers, spreading evenly. Garnish top with mini chocolate chips.

7. Place in refrigerator for 4-6 hours or overnight. Chocolate will be set and graham crackers will have time to soften.

8. Cut into squares to serve.

Tips:

1. Must use regular whole milk that is cold for the pudding to thicken.

2. Can substitute thawed 16 oz whipped topping instead of heavy cream.

3. Will keep well in the freezer in an airtight container.