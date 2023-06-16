Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Chocolate Mint Ice Cream Sandwich Dessert. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931)759-7394.

Chocolate Mint Ice Cream Sandwich Dessert

Serves 12-14

2 cups heavy cream

2/3 cup prepared chocolate syrup

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

16 (4 oz) ice cream sandwiches

1 cup finely chopped mint and fudge cookies (such as Keebler Grasshopper cookies)

Directions:

Beat cream with an electric mixer until medium stiff peaks form. Gently fold in chocolate syrup and peppermint extract. Transfer ½ of the cream mixture to a bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.

Spread a thin layer of remaining cream mixture on bottom of a platter. Top with 4 ice cream sandwiches placed side by side flat on the cream. Top with a thin layer of cream mixture and sprinkle with ¼ cup cookies. Continue layering sandwiches, cream, and cookies, ending with a layer of cream until all sandwiches are used. You should have 4 layers; reserve remaining ¼ cup cookies. Wipe any excess cream off platter, then freeze until set, at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

Using a spatula, frost top and sides of cake with reserved cream mixture. Sprinkle the reserved cookies over top of cake. Freeze again 30 minutes, then slice & serve.

Fully assembled cake can be made ahead. Keep frozen until ready to serve.