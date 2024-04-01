Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Choose your color path with Style by Color

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 10:27:42-04

Heather learns the colors that best fit her by getting a personalized color analysis by Style By Color! Shari Braendel is the founder of Style by Color, a company whose mission is to help women step into who they really are by discovering their colors.

For more information visit stylebycolor.com

Schedule your 30 minute consultation while they are in Nashville!
● Friday, April 26
● 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
● 3750 Carothers Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
● More details and sign ups available for a 30-minute personalized color analysis on the Style by Color website

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018