Christie Cookie Co. Shares a Recipe with Vicki Yates

Heather Regan from Christie Cookie Co. shared the recipe for a delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie. You can learn more about the company at Christiecookies.com

Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup unsalted salted butter softened

1 cup white (granulated) sugar

1 cup light brown sugar packed

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs, room temp

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1.5 cups chocolate chips

½ cup almond toffee pieces

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350*. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and set aside

In a separate bowl whisk flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder together. Set aside

Cream together butter and sugars until combined. Scrape bowl before next step

Beat in eggs one at a time and add vanilla until fluffy. Scrape bowl before next step

Use a measuring cup to add flour mixture into creamed butter/sugar mixture 1c at a time until combined

Add chocolate chips and toffee pieces. Mix well

Using small cookie scoop & scoop each cookie. Place on a parchment covered sheet tray

Bake in preheated oven for approximately 8-10 minutes. Take them out when they are just BARELY starting to turn brown

Let them sit on the baking pan for 2 minutes before removing to cooling rack