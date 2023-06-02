Christie Cookie Co. Shares a Recipe with Vicki Yates

Heather Regan from Christie Cookie Co. shared the recipe for a delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie. You can learn more about the company at Christiecookies.com
Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup unsalted salted butter softened
1 cup white (granulated) sugar
1 cup light brown sugar packed
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
2 large eggs, room temp
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1.5 cups chocolate chips
½ cup almond toffee pieces
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350*. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and set aside
In a separate bowl whisk flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder together. Set aside
Cream together butter and sugars until combined. Scrape bowl before next step
Beat in eggs one at a time and add vanilla until fluffy. Scrape bowl before next step
Use a measuring cup to add flour mixture into creamed butter/sugar mixture 1c at a time until combined
Add chocolate chips and toffee pieces. Mix well
Using small cookie scoop & scoop each cookie. Place on a parchment covered sheet tray
Bake in preheated oven for approximately 8-10 minutes. Take them out when they are just BARELY starting to turn brown
Let them sit on the baking pan for 2 minutes before removing to cooling rack