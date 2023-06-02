Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Christie Cookie Co. Shares a Recipe with Vicki Yates

Celebrating Vicki Yates on Talk of the Town
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 13:42:46-04

Heather Regan from Christie Cookie Co. shared the recipe for a delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie. You can learn more about the company at Christiecookies.com

Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup unsalted salted butter softened

1 cup white (granulated) sugar

1 cup light brown sugar packed

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs, room temp

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1.5 cups chocolate chips

½ cup almond toffee pieces

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350*. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and set aside

In a separate bowl whisk flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder together. Set aside

Cream together butter and sugars until combined. Scrape bowl before next step

Beat in eggs one at a time and add vanilla until fluffy. Scrape bowl before next step

Use a measuring cup to add flour mixture into creamed butter/sugar mixture 1c at a time until combined

Add chocolate chips and toffee pieces. Mix well

Using small cookie scoop & scoop each cookie. Place on a parchment covered sheet tray

Bake in preheated oven for approximately 8-10 minutes. Take them out when they are just BARELY starting to turn brown

Let them sit on the baking pan for 2 minutes before removing to cooling rack

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018