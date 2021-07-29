Christmas Karen writes Hallmark and Netflix Christmas Movies and Novels

Emmy award-winning screenwriter and author Karen Schaler talked about her hit Netflix Christmas movie, A Christmas Prince, the Hallmark hit Christmas Camp, and her appearance at RomaDrama this weekend in Franklin. RomaDrama is at the Factory at Franklin July 30-August 1st. For tickets and more information, visit more information, visit www.romadrama.com Use Karen's discount code “CHRISTMASKAREN10” (all caps) for 10% off, and her Christmas Camp experience is free with your ticket price, Friday night at 6pm. If you can't come, check out her free DIY Christmas Camp guide on her website at www.karenschaler.com and click on "free gift" next to the new book on the homepage. Karen's latest novel, A Royal Christmas Fairy Tale will be released October 5, 2021, but you can pre-order it now. Go to https://www.karenschaler.com/ for more information. Follow @karenschaler on Twitter and Karen Schaler Official on Facebook.

