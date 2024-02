Chuck Wicks, co-owner the Woolworth Theatre and Shiners Nashville cast member introduced us to the newest addition to the show. Strauss Serpent was a semifinalist on America's Got Talent: The Champions and winner of Africa's Got Talent.

He showed us some of this contortionist moves. You can get tickets to the show at https://www.shinersnashville.com/tickets/

Woolworth Theatre

223 Rep. John Lewis Way N.

Nashville, TN, 37219