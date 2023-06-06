Chumpy's Kitchen Banana Pudding Cups

Chef Patrick Wenner shows us how to make delicious Banana Pudding cups that are easy to make for your next get together.

Chumpy’s Banana Pudding Shots

5.1 oz box instant vanilla pudding mix

14 oz can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup sour cream

½ Tbsp vanilla extract

2 Cups whole milk

12 oz whipped topping

10 oz pkg vanilla wafers

5 bananas

1. In a large mixing bowl whisk together instant pudding mix and sweetened condensed

milk until smooth.

2. Add sour cream and vanilla, whisking again until smooth.

3. Add milk, whisk till smooth

4. Stir in whipped topping

5. Cut bananas into ½ inch thick slices

6. Using a piping bag fill 2oz shot cups ⅓ full with pudding, place 1 slice of banana on top

and fill the remaining space with pudding. Place 1 vanilla wafer on top of each cup. Store

in fridge until ready to serve.

Variations: top with your favorite candy or cookie instead of vanilla wafers (nutter butters,

chopped oreos, chopped nutter butters, toffee pieces, Reeses, etc)

For more on how to book Chumpy's to cater your next event visit: https://www.chumpyskitchen.com/