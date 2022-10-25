Chuy's Chicka Chicka Boom Boom Enchiladas Recipe

Billy Dale from the new Chuy’s location on White Bridge Road made Chicka Chicka Boom Boom Enchiladas, one of the restaurant’s most popular menu items. The new Chuy’s is located at 17 White Bridge Road, and is scheduled to open at 11am on Tuesday, November 15. For more information, visit www.Chuys.com or call (615) 641-4201. Follow https://www.facebook.com/chuyswhitebridge on Facebook and @Chuysrestaurant on Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter.

Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas

Corn Tortillas 10 each

Cooked, Roasted Chicken 1 ¼ lb

Mixed Cheese As needed

Boom-Boom Sauce

Vegetable Broth ½ cup

Water ¼ cup

Spices ¼ tbsp

Roasted Green Chiles ¾ lb

Tomatillos 2 oz

Cilantro 1 ½ oz

Green Onions 1 oz

Serranos, minced ¾ oz

Lime Juice ½ oz

Cheese 1 ¼ lb

PROCEDURE

1. In a saucepan, add vegetable broth, water and spices and place over a medium to high flame.

2. Using a food processor, puree roasted green chiles, tomatillos, cilantro, green onions, serranos and

lime juice.

3. Add to a large pot, stirring well. Bring mixture to a slow boil.

4. Lower flame and slowly add cheese, whipping as needed to remove clumps and make sure it

doesn’t stick to the bottom. When the cheese is melted and mixed, remove from heat.

To make enchiladas, fill a corn tortilla with 2 ounces of cooked, roasted chicken. Roll up and place

in a baking pan. Top with mixed cheese, as needed. Warm in a hot oven for 4 minutes, until cheese

is melted. Top with Boom-Boom Sauce.