Cinco de Mayo at Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos general manager Fallon Connor made a Funky Kingston cocktail and talked about the restaurant’s plans for Cinco de Mayo. There are two Condado Tacos locations in the area: Nashville Capitol View, 418 11th Ave. N. and in Franklin. TN at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive. Go to www.condadotacos.com for more information.
Posted at 11:34 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 12:34:39-04
