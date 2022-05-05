Cinco de Mayo Taco Recipe

Josue Angeles from Nectar Urban Cantina made Tijuana Chicken Tacos. Nectar Urban Cantina is located at 206 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214. For more information, visit https://www.nectarcantina.com/.

Tijuana Chicken Tacos

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb boneless chicken thighs

Nectar’s house marinade (recipe below)

1 cup Pickled onions (recipe below)

1 cup Poblano crema (recipe below)

1 cup queso fresco

chopped fresh cilantro

16 fresh corn tortillas

NECTAR’s HOUSE MARINADE:

One medium yellow onion

6 cloves garlic

4 tbs canola oil

1 tbs Mexican oregano

1 tbs onion powder

1 tbs garlic powder

1 tbs black pepper

1 tbs salt

½ cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

4 tbs achiote paste

2 tbs guajillo paste

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor & combine on high speed until smooth. Add a bit of water if needed.

PICKLED ONIONS:

2 medium red onions, medium diced or sliced thinly

1 cup white vinegar

3 cloves chopped garlic

1 tbs granulated sugar

kosher salt

Cover onions with kosher salt & allow to sit for two hours in a colander to remove excess water and slightly cure. Rinse onions well. Add vinegar, sugar, garlic and a bit of salt to a small pan and bring to a boil. Pour hot brine over onions in a large container, making sure all onions are covered. Allow to sit at room temperate for 15 minutes before using.

POBLANO CREMA:

1 cup sour cream

1 large poblano pepper

1 cup chopped cilantro

½ cup chopped parsley

½ cup fresh lime juice

2 cloves garlic

salt to taste

Roast poblano over open flame, set in bowl and cover with plastic wrap to steam. Peel & remove seeds. Combine poblanos, cilantro, garlic, lime juice in blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Combine pureed mixture with sour cream, salt and mix thoroughly.

TO MAKE THE TACOS:

Cut chicken thighs into bite size pieces or slices. Toss in marinade and allow to sit in the refrigerator for at least one hour and up to overnight. Cook chicken in a medium-high skillet.

Heat tortillas on an open flame or in a hot skillet, and top with chicken, pickled onions, poblano crema, and garnish with fresh cilantro and queso fresco.