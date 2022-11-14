Cinnamon Crumb Cake From the "Baked Nashville" Cookbook

The Nashville Scene released a cookbook, ‘Baked Nashville.’ This collection features more than 30 bake-at-home recipes, adapted for home cooks from the professional kitchens of some of Nashville’s favorite pastry and restaurant chefs. Michael Werrell from Trēt Bakiing Co. shared with us the recipe for Cinnamon Crumb Cake. You can purchase the book online at https://www.nashvillesceneshop.com/baked-nashville and
For more information about Trēt Baking Co visit https://www.tretbakingco.com/
Cinnamon Crumb Cake
Ingredients for crumb
292 grams all-purpose flour
71 grams brown sugar
66 grams granulated sugar
3.5 grams vanilla paste
3.5 grams cinnamon
4 grams salt
151 grams butter, melted
37 grams shortening, melted
Ingredients for cake batter
100 grams eggs
240 grams sour cream
80 grams milk
10 grams vanilla paste
312 grams all-purpose flour
5 grams baking soda
3 grams baking powder
3 grams salt
300 grams sugar
170 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature
Directions
1. Place all ingredients for the crumb topping in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and mix until desired crumb size forms. Reserve mixture at room temperature until ready to use.
2. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
3. In a medium-sized bowl, blend the eggs, sour cream, milk and vanilla paste until combined. Set aside.
4. Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, sugar and butter until small crumbles form.
5. Set the mixer on medium speed, and slowly stream in the liquid mixture until a paste is formed. Continue pouring in the liquids until they are all in. Mix batter until combined.
6. Pour the batter into a greased 8-inch square pan and spread evenly. Top the batter with an even layer of crumbs.
7. Bake for about 30-40 minutes until crumbs are golden brown and a cake tester comes out clean.