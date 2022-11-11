Cinnamon Crumb Cake Recipe from Baked Nashville

Michael Werrell and Keaton Vasek from Trēt Baking Co. made a Cinnamon Crumb Cake, one of the recipes featured in the new Nashville Scene cookbook, Baked Nashville. Baked Nashville has 30 bake-at-home recipes adapted for home cooks from the professional kitchens of some of Nashville’s favorite pastry and restaurant chefs. 10% of proceeds from the sale of Baked Nashville through the end of 2022 will benefit the Nashville Farmers’ Market Fresh Bucks program, which helps customers shopping with EBT/SNAP benefits at the market get more locally grown fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and eggs for their money. To purchase a copy of the book, go to https://www.nashvillesceneshop.com/baked-nashville. Visit https://www.tretbakingco.com/ for more information on Trēt Baking Co.

Cinnamon Crumb Cake

Ingredients for crumb

292 grams all-purpose flour

71 grams brown sugar

66 grams granulated sugar

3.5 grams vanilla paste

3.5 grams cinnamon

4 grams salt

151 grams butter, melted

37 grams shortening, melted

Ingredients for cake batter

100 grams eggs

240 grams sour cream

80 grams milk

10 grams vanilla paste

312 grams all-purpose flour

5 grams baking soda

3 grams baking powder

3 grams salt

300 grams sugar

170 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature

Directions

1. Place all ingredients for the crumb topping in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and mix until desired crumb size forms. Reserve mixture at room temperature until ready to use.

2. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

3. In a medium-sized bowl, blend the eggs, sour cream, milk and vanilla paste until combined. Set aside.

4. Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, sugar and butter until small crumbles form.

5. Set the mixer on medium speed, and slowly stream in the liquid mixture until a paste is formed. Continue pouring in the liquids until they are all in. Mix batter until combined.

6. Pour the batter into a greased 8-inch square pan and spread evenly. Top the batter with an even layer of crumbs.

7. Bake for about 30-40 minutes until crumbs are golden brown and a cake tester comes out clean.

