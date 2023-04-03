We got a look inside the new Classy Cactus Farm, a first of its kind Succulent Bar in Murfreesboro! Choose from a wide selection of succulents and decorative elements to create your own succulent arrangement. You can book private parties and workshop where you can enjoy your own food and drinks with your friends and make a succulent arrangement to take home! Open 7 days a week from 9am-9pm. Reservations are required. To book a reservation with Classy Cactus Farm, visit their website: https://classycactusfarm.com/. Follow @classycactusfarm on Instagram.

