Classy Cactus Farm is celebrating Valentine's day with this DIY heart succulent workshop!

Learn, create, and socialize at Murfreesboro’s most unique bar—where plants are the star! The Classy Cactus Farm shows us how to make their Heart Topiary for Valentine's Day!

Reserve your spot online BYOB and enjoy a fun, hands-on experience! Over 150 different varieties of Succulents to choose from!

https://classycactusfarm.com/products/tickets-for-in-person-heart-topiary-workshop-a-valentins-day-special-february-workshop

Classy Cactus is also celebrating their 4th anniversary of their diamond succulent bar!

In partnership with Kneucraft Fine Jewelry & Designs, Classy Cactus Farm proudly presents the 4th Annual Diamond Succulent Bar, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee—and celebrating Classy Cactus Farm’s 6-Year Anniversary.

Guests will enjoy an elevated, hands-on experience featuring a curated selection of premium succulents to create a one-of-a-kind arrangement. Throughout the evening, select succulents will reveal hidden gemstones, curated surprise prizes, and one guaranteed 1-carat cultivated diamond, adding an element of elegance, anticipation, and discovery to an already unforgettable night.

The Diamond Succulat Bar will take place July 17th but spots sell out fast!

Get your tickets here

https://classycactusfarm.com/products/diamondbar

