Classy Cactus Farm shows us their Christmas Tree Succulents

The Classy Cactus Farm is offering classes to make a one of a kind succulent Christmas Tree.

At the succulent tree workshop a A plant specialist will guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful + unique Christmas Tree and how to keep it looking its best throughout the season. They will also show you how you can transform your Christmas Tree into a beautiful succulent arrangement after the holidays. To attend a Succulent tree workshop visit:
classycactusfarm.com/products/succulentchristmastree

