Smash burgers are flying off the grill at a popular new Donelson restaurant! We check out the unique flavors on their menu AND get a lesson in the best way to smash - smash burgers! Shane Nasby shared his secrets at Cledis Burgers & Beer garden. You can look at the menu and find out more at www.cledis.com
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 12:52:22-04
Smash burgers are flying off the grill at a popular new Donelson restaurant! We check out the unique flavors on their menu AND get a lesson in the best way to smash - smash burgers! Shane Nasby shared his secrets at Cledis Burgers & Beer garden. You can look at the menu and find out more at www.cledis.com
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.