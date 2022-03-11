Clint Black Talks About His Show

Opry and Grammy-winning country star Clint Black talked about season two of his Circle Network show Talking in Circles with Clint Black. The new season of Talking in Circles with Clint Black premieres on Saturday, March 12 at 9pm on The Circle Network. On the premiere episode Clint sits down with country superstar Tim McGraw. For more information, go to https://www.circleallaccess.com/.