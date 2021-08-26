Watch
Close Up to the Hummingbirds

Posted at 11:50 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 12:50:05-04

Ms. Cheap gave us a preview of a free event that lets you get up close with dozens of hummingbirds. Warner Park's Watch the Hummingbirds event in the Sandy Bivens Bird Garden is this Saturday, August 28 from 10am-12noon. The event will also be held on September 4th and 11th. Visit https://www.nashville.gov/departments/parks/events/watch-hummingbirds for more information.

